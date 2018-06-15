Nacho scores a beauty to give Spain a 3-2 lead
Video Details
Spain-Portugal lived up to the hype. Sponsored by adidas.
- Dinged around, falls to the far side. It's Nacho! Off the bar and in! The injury replacement, the man who gave away a foul for a penalty in the opening minutes, his first career International goal!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices