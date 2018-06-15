Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins FIFA World Cup Tonight | FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT
LA Galaxy forward and former member of the Swedish national team, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, joins FIFA World Cup Tonight to discuss: Not playing in the tournament, his prediction and much more.
