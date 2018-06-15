Diego Costa scores the equalizer for Portugal vs. Spain

Video Details

Diego Costa answered after Ronaldo's goal in Spain vs. Portugal's match at the FIFA World Cup. Sponsored by adaidas.

COMMENTATOR: They're running at it. Pepe got knocked to the face. He goes down. We're playing on right now. Diego Costa-- still a chance. Diego Costa--

[CHEERING]

--does it himself!

[CHEERING]

All square as it stands in Sochi.

[CHEERING]

