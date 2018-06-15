Diego Costa scores the equalizer for Portugal vs. Spain
Diego Costa answered after Ronaldo's goal in Spain vs. Portugal's match at the FIFA World Cup. Sponsored by adaidas.
COMMENTATOR: They're running at it. Pepe got knocked to the face. He goes down. We're playing on right now. Diego Costa-- still a chance. Diego Costa--
[CHEERING]
--does it himself!
[CHEERING]
All square as it stands in Sochi.
[CHEERING]
