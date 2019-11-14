Without Salah, Egypt held by Kenya in African Cup qualifying

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt missed Mohamed Salah as the most successful team in African Cup of Nations history was held 1-1 at home by Kenya at the start of its qualifying campaign for the 2021 tournament.

Without its injured star forward, Egypt led in Alexandria on Thursday when Mahmoud Kahraba pounced on a poor back pass from Erick Ouma just before halftime.

Michael Olunga intercepted Mohamed Elneny’s pass and drove a shot past Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed el-Shenawy to equalize.

Egypt pressed hard in the final 20 minutes but couldn’t find another goal.

Salah is expected to be sidelined for Egypt’s first two games in the decisive final group stage with a left ankle injury.

Comoros and Togo are the other teams in Group G. Comoros won 1-0 in Togo. Egypt travels to play Comoros on Monday.