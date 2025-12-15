Tyler Adams to Manchester United? Red Devils Urged to Sign American Midfielder

Manchester United urged to snub Adam Wharton & Elliot Anderson in favour of signing USMNT star Tyler Adams to end their transfer search for a new midfielder. Ruben Amorim is desperate to make a quality signing in his engine room, and the club is expected to back him in the winter market to get on board a midfielder.

United's shortlist miss Adams

The Red Devils are expected to back Amorim in the winter market as he looks to stamp his authority on a squad still searching for coherence. United have not been shy in the transfer market over the past decade, investing more than £800 million ($1070m) between 2020 and 2025 and adding a further £219m ($293m) this summer alone. Yet for all that spending, the search for a reliable midfield anchor continues. Casemiro was brought in from midfield, but his future hangs in the balance with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains a long-term priority, but the south coast club have shut the door on any January negotiations. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is admired Adam Wharton, meanwhile, has impressed at Crystal Palace and harbours ambitions of Champions League football, yet he recently committed his future with a new contract and has not pressed for a move. Each target brings quality, but also complications. Against that backdrop, The Telegraph has suggested United could find a more immediate and tactically suitable solution in Tyler Adams.

Making a case for Tyler Adams

Adams’ numbers this season are striking. Among Premier League midfielders, only Moises Caicedo has made more interceptions, while the American has also racked up 35 tackles. At Bournemouth, his presence has freed Alex Scott to play higher up the pitch, knowing there is security behind him.

Adams has increasingly been described as a natural fit for the so-called Makelele role, the deep-lying shield perfected by Claude Makelele and later embodied by players such as Casemiro and Rodri. Rodri’s Ballon d’Or triumph in 2024 was widely seen as overdue recognition of that role’s importance. Similarly, when Luka Modric broke the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly in 2018, he did so with Casemiro working to protect the defence behind him. And Adams understands that responsibility.

"My role in football is not the prettiest role," Adams explained. "I’m not the one going out every weekend like Antoine Semenyo scoring goals and dribbling past players. I want to win and know how to win and know that my role in any team can be invaluable if played right. I’m selfless and want to do the work that other guys want me to do to make them look good."

From Leeds setback to Bournemouth revival

After arriving at Bournemouth from Leeds in 2023, injury curtailed his first season, limiting him to just one start. Adams had come close to joining Chelsea before that move, with the London club hunting for a No.6 before eventually landing Moises Caicedo. Last season marked a turning point. Under Andoni Iraola, Adams became a regular fixture, and that upward trajectory has continued into the current campaign as Bournemouth’s win percentage improves noticeably when the American is in the side. And the midfielder credited Iraola for that resurgence.

"I can’t repay Bournemouth enough for the trust they had in me," he said. "They were signing a player that was injured and didn’t expect when I would be back. I played two or three games in my first season so to get a run of games, I’m just eager to grow and show what I’m capable of doing.

"The manager. The way that he plays, the way he sets up his team every week and the belief he instils in each of us and their role and job in the team. The players really believe it. All the little details we are really focused on. We had a very strong pre-season, it was good having the group healthy going into the pre-season compared to last season where we had injuries and couldn’t find the cohesiveness for a few games. Now you can see the chemistry between the players."

What comes next?

On Monday night, Adams will walk out at Old Trafford as Bournemouth visit United in the Premier League. It is an opportunity for the United hierarchy to assess, at close quarters, what the USMNT captain brings to the table. With Baleba unavailable, Wharton settled, and Anderson hesitant, the case for Adams is gaining momentum. He may not arrive with the hype of a marquee signing, but could do the job for Amorim.