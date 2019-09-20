Sporting Kansas City plays Colorado following Gutierrez’s 2-goal game

Colorado Rapids (10-15-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (10-13-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Colorado after registering two goals against Los Angeles.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Gutierrez is eighth in MLS play with nine cards, all of them yellow. Sporting Kansas City has 68 cards, collecting four red cards.

The Rapids are 6-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Kei Kamara leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 11 goals. Colorado has scored 51 goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with five assists. Gutierrez has four goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Diego Rubio has nine goals and three assists for Colorado. Kamara has three goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-6-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Colorado: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.2 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Benny Feilhaber (injured).

Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).