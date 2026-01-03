MLS
LA Galaxy Star Riqui Puig Undergoes ACL Surgery, Will Miss 2026 MLS Season
MLS

LA Galaxy Star Riqui Puig Undergoes ACL Surgery, Will Miss 2026 MLS Season

Published Jan. 3, 2026 7:44 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

The team said Saturday that Puig is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to rejoin the Major League Soccer team for the start of next season in July 2027. The surgery was done in Barcelona, Spain, and it occurred just over a year after a similar procedure in late 2024, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Puig originally got hurt in the 2024 Western Conference Final in Carson, California, where he had the game-winning assist in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. The Galaxy went on to win its sixth MLS Cup title without him playing.

Puig, who is from Spain, had 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 matches for the Galaxy in 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup

Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes