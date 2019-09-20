Real Salt Lake plays New England on defensive hot streak

Real Salt Lake (14-12-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (10-10-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on the New England Revolution on a defensive hot streak. Real Salt Lake has allowed only nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Revolution are 7-5-3 in home games. New England has allowed 33 of its 52 goals conceded in the second half of contests, surrendering 18 in the final 15 minutes of play.

Real Salt Lake is 3-9-3 on the road. Kyle Beckerman is eighth in MLS play with nine cards, all of them yellow. Real Salt Lake has 67 cards, collecting five red cards.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has nine goals and 12 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Beckerman leads Real Salt Lake with four assists. Corey Baird has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Edgar Castillo (injured), Juan Agudelo, Zahibo.

Real Salt Lake: Nick Besler (injured), Luke Mulholland (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).