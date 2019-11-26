PSG rallies to draw 2-2 with Madrid and clinch 1st place

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain scored two late goals to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid and clinch first place in Group A of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead with a goal in each half at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, but Kylian Mbappé and Pablo Sarabia scored in the 81st and 83rd minutes to seal the draw.

Gareth Bale nearly gave Madrid the win with a free kick that hit the post in injury time.

PSG, which started the match without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, needed only a point to clinch first place.

Madrid had secured its spot in the knockout round in advance thanks to Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier Tuesday in the other group game.