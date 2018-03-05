Madrid midfielders Modric and Kroos travel for PSG match

MADRID (AP) Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who haven’t played in nearly three weeks because of injuries, are traveling to France with the rest of Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane included both midfielders in the list of 24 players who will be available to face PSG on Tuesday in Paris. The defending European champions won the first leg 3-1 at home last month.

Modric had been nursing a muscle injury and Kroos had a left knee problem. Neither has played since the first leg against PSG in Madrid on Feb. 14. Both practiced with the rest of the squad on Sunday, a day after Madrid’s 3-1 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Left back Marcelo, who missed two weeks because of a muscle injury, returned to action as a second-half substitute in the match against Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Zidane will be able count on the return of right back Dani Carvajal, who missed the first leg because of a suspension.

In the absence of Modric and Kroos, Zidane has rotated the midfield positions with Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

PSG will be without forward Neymar, who underwent surgery on his right foot on Saturday.