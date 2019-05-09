Leverkusen signs midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim for next season in what is reportedly a record transfer for the club.

Leverkusen says the 25-year-old Demirbay has signed a deal through 2024.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes says, “Kerem was an absolute leading player in Hoffenheim and will also play an important role for us to achieve our aims.”

Kicker magazine reports Leverkusen is making use of a clause in Demirbay’s existing contract to sign him for over 32 million euros ($36 million). more than it ever paid for a player before.

Demirbay, who came through Schalke’s youth setup before playing for Hamburger SV and on loan at Kaiserslautern and Fortuna Duesseldorf, made his breakthrough at Hoffenheim after joining the club in 2016. He has two appearances for Germany.