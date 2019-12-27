Last-place Espanyol hires coach Fernández to end of season

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has hired coach Aberlardo Fernández to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league.

Espanyol said Friday that Fernández has a contract until the end of the season.

He replaced Pablo Machín, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last Leganés last weekend.

Espanyol has 10 points from 18 matches. It is five points from safety.

The 49-year-old Fernández recently helped Alavés escape relegation when it was in a similar position to Espanyol’s. He was with Alavés until the end of last season.

Fernández’s first training session in charge of Espanyol will be on Monday.