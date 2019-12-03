Historic stadium name restored at 1954 World Cup final venue

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The stadium in Switzerland that staged the 1954 World Cup final is getting its original name back.

Swiss champion Young Boys said on Tuesday a new sponsorship deal has restored the historic Wankdorf Stadium name.

The stadium is part of German soccer lore for the “ Miracle of Bern ” final in 1954 when West Germany stunned heavily favored Hungary 3-2 to become world champion for the first time.

Named for the Wankdorf neighborhood of the Swiss capital, the stadium also hosted the 1961 European Cup final. It was rebuilt on the site and rebranded Stade de Suisse ahead of hosting games at the 2008 European Championship.

Young Boys announced the change taking effect next season as part of a five-year deal with biotech firm CSL Behring which renounced stadium naming rights.