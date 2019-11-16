Henderson and Gomez out of England game in Kosovo

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England’s final European Championship qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro on Thursday after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and he has not fully recovered, the FA said in a news release on Saturday.

Gomez, Henderson’s Liverpool teammate, suffered a knee injury in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.

England has already secured a place in next year’s finals.