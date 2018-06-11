Ghana official suspected of corruption resigns from FIFA
MOSCOW (AP) Under investigation in Ghana for alleged corruption, FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from the world soccer body.
Confederation of African Football president Ahmad says Nyantakyi also offered his resignation as first vice president of the continental body.
Ahmad tells more than 50 African football federations a special election meeting will be held Sept. 30 in Egypt for them to fill the vacancies.
Candidates will come from the English-speaking group in CAF, the president says.
A television documentary last week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.
FIFA’s ethics committee suspended the Ghanaian official for 90 days during its investigation.
