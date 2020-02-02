Freiburg’s Bundesliga slump continues in 4-0 loss at Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne recorded its biggest top-flight win for three years as it beat out-of-form Freiburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Sebastiaan Bornauw scored first after a corner in the 29th minute and Jhon Cordoba made it 2-0 in the 55th with his fourth goal in as many Bundesliga games.

Kingsley Ehizibue and Ismail Jakobs each scored in stoppage time to stretch Cologne’s margin of victory. The last time Cologne won a top-tier game by four or more goals was in January 2017 with a 6-1 rout of Darmstadt.

The teams are on opposite trajectories in the Bundesliga. Freiburg was chasing a Champions League spot but is now in a slump; Cologne is enjoying strong form as it pulls away from the relegation zone.

Freiburg seems to have run out of gas following a strong start to the season and has now won just once in its last eight league games. It’s in eighth place and 10 points behind Borussia Mönchengladbach in the fourth and last of the Champions League spots.

Cologne was deep in the relegation fight for much of the first half of the season after being promoted. However, new head coach Markus Gisdol has revived Cologne’s fortunes since arriving in November with five wins from nine games.

Last-place Paderborn hosts Wolfsburg in Sunday’s late game.