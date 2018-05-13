FC Tokyo held to goalless draw by Sapporo in J-League

TOKYO (AP) FC Tokyo dominated possession but was held to a goalless draw by Consadole Sapporo in the J-League on Sunday.

Diego Oliveira had a golden opportunity to put Tokyo ahead in stoppage time but fired a close-range shot over the crossbar.

FC Tokyo remains in second place on 27 points, 10 behind leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Sunday’s other game between Urawa Reds and Sagan Tosu also ended in a goalless draw.

On Saturday, Brazilian striker Patric scored twice as Hiroshima extended its lead with a 3-1 win over Vegalta Sendai.

Elsewhere, Yuto Suzuki scored in the second minute of injury time as defending champions Kawasaki Frontale earned a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol.

Shimizu S-Pulse beat Shonan Bellmare 4-2 while Gamba Osaka drew 1-1 with Yokohama F Marinos.

First-half goals from Kazuma Watanabe and Wellington gave Vissel Kobe a 2-0 win over Jubilo Iwata.