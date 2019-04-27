Everton’s European hopes hit with 0-0 draw at Palace

LONDON (AP) — Everton’s chances of ending the English Premier League with European qualification were dented with a forgettable 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

A seventh-place finish could prove enough to play in the Europa League next season but, after thrashing Manchester United last weekend, Everton could not find a way past Palace.

Wolves beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday to consolidate seventh place and move four points ahead of Everton with two games left.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright gave five pounds ($6.50) to all of the Everton fans travelling with the club’s official coaches so they could buy a drink when they arrived in south London. But there was little to toast on a breezy afternoon, with Bernard’s shot off the post the closest either side came to netting a winner.

Everton full back Lucas Digne’s deflected cross also clipped the crossbar late in the game.