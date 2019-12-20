Eibar beats Granada to end winless streak in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Eibar defeated Granada 3-0 to end a five-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

The result ended Eibar’s three-game losing streak at home and left the Basque Country club five points above the relegation zone in 16th place.

Sergi Enrich and Kike García scored five minutes apart in the first half, and Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui closed the scoring in the final minutes.

Eibar won in the league for the first time since early November.

Granada, sitting ninth in the standings, has won only one of its last eight league matches.

