Costa Rica downs Haiti 2-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament

HOUSTON (AP) — Raquel Rodriguez scored twice and Costa Rica defeated Haiti 2-0 in group play Friday at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Rodriguez, who was traded in the offseason to the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, scored on a header in the 57th minute after a scoreless first half. She added her second in the 66th.

Costa Rica opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Panama. The two wins put Las Ticas in good position for a berth in the semifinals.

Haiti fell 4-0 to the World Cup-winning U.S. national team in its group opener, but goalkeeper Kerly Theus was impressive with six saves against the Americans.

The United States and Panama meet in the later group match Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The eight teams in the tournament are playing in two groups, with the top finishers advancing to the semifinals in Carson, California, on Feb. 7.