Brescia-Sassuolo game postponed following Squinzi’s death

MILAN (AP) — Sassuolo’s Serie A match at Brescia scheduled for Friday has been postponed until December following the death of club owner Giorgio Squinzi.

Squinzi died Wednesday at the age of 76 following a long illness.

Serie A says the match will be made up Dec. 18.

Under Squinzi’s leadership, Sassuolo climbed up from the fourth division to Serie A, crowned by a sixth-place finish in the top division in 2016 that came with a Europa League spot.

Squinzi was also in charge of the building materials company Mapei.

His funeral will be held Monday at Milan’s Duomo.

A minute of silence will be observed at all Italian league matches this weekend to remember Squinzi.