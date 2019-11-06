Brazilian soccer team sponsored by Red Bull gets promoted

SAO PAULO (AP) — A small soccer team from outside Sao Paulo will play in Brazil’s top division next year with a deep-pocketed sponsor behind it.

Bragantino, which last played in the country’s main soccer competition in 1998, secured its spot in next year’s Brazilian championship by beating Guarani 3-1. But it will head into next season with a new name, Red Bull Bragantino.

The club received an investment of nearly $15 million from the energy drink maker this season, a figure that will reportedly double for 2020.

Bragantino, which reached the Brazilian league’s final in 1991 but lost to Sao Paulo, leads its current league by eight points with five matches to play.