Arsenal extends winless run in Ljungberg’s first game

NORWICH, England (AP) — Freddie Ljungberg’s tenure as interim Arsenal manager got off to a rocky start Sunday as a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang salvaged a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Arsenal’s first game since the firing of Unai Emery as coach extended its winless run to an eighth game in all competitions.

Instead of a morale-boosting win over a team second from last in the Premier League, Arsenal had to come from behind twice just to draw even.

The North London club ended up holding on for a point as Norwich pushed forward in the final minutes.

Norwich snatched the lead in the 21st minute with Teemu Pukki’s deflected shot.

Arsenal seemed to have wasted a chance to level when Aubameyang’s penalty — awarded for handball by Norwich’s Christoph Zimmermann — was saved by Tim Krul.

The video assistant referee system, however, caught Max Aarons encroaching on the penalty area as the kick was taken. Aubameyang scored at the second attempt.

Arsenal went into half-time 2-1 down when Todd Cantwell scored in first half stoppage time off a pass from Onel Hernandez. Cantwell has made a habit of scoring against bigger clubs, with three of his four Premier League goals this season coming against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Aubameyang leveled the game for a second time when he scored on a rebound in the 57th minute. Norwich nearly took the lead again soon after but Cantwell hit the post.

Arsenal failed to put much pressure on Norwich late in the game.

Elsewhere, Lys Mousset continued his run of good form with his fourth goal in six Premier League games but it wasn’t enough to give Sheffield United the win in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

French forward Mousset needed just two minutes to score from a cross by George Baldock, but Wolves leveled through Matt Doherty in the 64th.