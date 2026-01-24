'A Chance To Test Ourselves': USA Set For Three-Game Series Against Japan In April

The United States women's national team will return to action in April with a three-game series against longtime rival Japan during the FIFA window. The matches will be played April 11 at PayPal Park in San Jose, April 14 at Lumen Field in Seattle, and April 17 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, providing the USWNT with a high-level test against one of the world's top teams.

Storied rivalry renewed

The U.S. Women’s National Team will face longtime rival Japan in a three-game series during April’s FIFA window, renewing one of the most storied rivalries in international women’s soccer. The USA holds a 32-2-8 all-time record against Japan, with the two teams meeting in three consecutive major finals in the 2010s — including Japan’s penalty-kick victory at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup and U.S. wins at the 2012 Olympic Games and 2015 World Cup. Most recently, the sides met in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, where Trinity Rodman scored an overtime winner to secure a 1-0 victory.

MLS and NWSL-based stadiums

All three matches will be played at venues that are home to National Women’s Soccer League clubs, with PayPal Park hosting Bay FC, Lumen Field hosting Seattle Reign FC, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Park hosting Denver Summit during its inaugural season. The Commerce City match will mark another milestone for DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, which will host a USWNT fixture in the first season of the expansion Denver Summit, who recently announced the signing of U.S. captain Lindsey Heaps, set to join the club this summer.

The venues are also home to Major League Soccer clubs — the San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, and Colorado Rapids — all of whom have won MLS Cup titles.

What Hayes said

Hayes welcomed the opportunity for the USWNT to face Japan in a high-level test, even if the format is a bit unusual.

"Japan is one of the best teams in the world," said Hayes in a statement. "I’m a big admirer of how they play and I have tremendous respect for their team and identity. They are a highly experienced group and are fully committed to their style of football. Playing the same opponent three times is unusual, but it presents a great challenge and a chance to test ourselves against a top-quality opponent."

What's next for the USWNT?

The U.S. travel to their second of two January friendlies to face Chile in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Jan. 27.