Messi, Inter Miami Start Preseason With A Loss to Alianza Lima In Peru

Inter Miami endured a rough start to 2026, falling 3-0 in their preseason opener to Alianza Lima during Noche Blanquiazul in Peru. Paolo Guerrero led the way with a first-half brace, while Lionel Messi and company struggled to create clear chances in a disappointing night that set an early warning tone for the MLS side.

Guerrero’s decisive brace

The match tilted heavily in favor of the hosts thanks to a brace from Paolo Guerrero, who scored the first two goals of the night. The third goal came in the second half, following an assist from Federico Girotti and a finish by Luis Ramos.

Messi subbed off early

Messi had a quiet outing, much like the rest of his teammates, with Inter Miami’s only moments of danger coming from free kicks that lacked precision. The Argentine star was substituted in the 63rd minute. Miami went with a strong starting XI against the Peruvian side, with Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Mateo Silvetti all starting. New marquee signings Dayne St. Clair and Sergio Reguilon also made their debuts with the Herons.

Suárez misses clear chance

Luis Suárez missed a clear opportunity to pull one back on what was his 39th birthday. Suárez, along with De Paul and Messi, left the field in the 63rd minute.

What comes next?

Inter Miami’s next match will be against Atlético Nacional of Colombia on Jan. 31 in Medellín.