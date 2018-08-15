WATCH: Freddy Galvis hits HR in 3rd straight game
ANNOUNCER: In the air to right field for Galvis. Back to Calhoun, at the wall-- it's gone. Three straight games, then. Freddy Galvis has homered, and Padres are on the board. Home run number 10 of the year for Freddy Galvis. He powered up.
ANNOUNCER: Now, we said that left handed swing's been improved, and Freddy Galvis gets a 3-2 change up. This is a mistake by Barria. Elevated. And you could see Freddy Galvis looks so good with his lower half, enabling that barrel to get through the baseball. Had a lot of carry on that ball. Good sound. Freddy Galvis continues on that hot stretch.
