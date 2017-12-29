Raiders look to spoil Chargers’ playoff bid
The Chargers need to win and need the Titans to lose to make the postseason.
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Chargers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Kevin Durant was the most polarizing athlete of 2017
4 hours ago
Aaron Judge is Nick Hardwick’s favorite athlete of 2017
5 hours ago
Did Mike Leach say this or not?
5 hours ago
Who do you want most as your teammate? Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold
5 hours ago
Raiders follow 2016 with a dud of a season in 2017
5 hours ago
Raiders look to spoil Chargers’ playoff bid
5 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
20146-20149