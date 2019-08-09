Nic Castellanos stays hot with 2 home runs for Cubs as Chicago routs Cincinnati
Video Details
Nic Castellanos has proven to be one of the league's best trade deadline acquisitions as he stays red hot for the Cubs. He hit two more home runs Thursday night as the North Siders topped the Reds.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618