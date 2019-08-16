WATCH: Twins launch trio of home runs in win vs. Rangers
Video Details
Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario each homered to lead the Twins past the Rangers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618