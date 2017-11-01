WATCH: Kunin scores his second goal of the season

Luke Kunin scores his second goal of the season in the Wild's 2-1 loss to the Jets

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Bench rallies Minnesota to victory

Wolves Fastbreak: Bench rallies Minnesota to victory

6 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Depth of lineup has to step up

Wild Breakaway: Depth of lineup has to step up

1 day ago

WATCH: Kunin scores his second goal of the season

WATCH: Kunin scores his second goal of the season

1 day ago

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-pointer was a 'real weapon' against Miami

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-pointer was a 'real weapon' against Miami

2 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota responds with high-energy game

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota responds with high-energy game

6 days ago

WATCH: Wild's Kunin, Mitchell notch first NHL goals

WATCH: Wild's Kunin, Mitchell notch first NHL goals

6 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»