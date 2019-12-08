Jonathan Taylor left it all on the field in defeat vs. Ohio State
Video Details
- Big Ten
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jonathan Taylor
- NFL
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Teuta Durres
- UEFA Europa League
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor pumps up his Badgers ahead of their battle with Ohio State for the Big Ten championship. Taylor rushed for 148 yards and a TD in defeat vs. the Buckeyes, who prevailed, 34-21.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879