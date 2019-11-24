Dwayne Haskins picks up his first win as NFL starter in Redskins’ 19-16 victory
The Washington Redskins notched their second win of the season over the Detroit Lions, 19-16. The Redskins sealed the victory with a pair of crucial 4th quarter interceptions by Quinton Dunbar, helping QB Dwayne Haskins grab his first career win as an NFL starter.
