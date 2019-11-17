Jay Glazer: How my sit-down interview with Myles Garrett was shut down before it happened
Video Details
Jay Glazer reports he has been in contact with Myles Garrett and had set up a sit-down interview with the Browns star. However, Cleveland shut the interview down before it could happen.
