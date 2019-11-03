Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Howie Long’s favorite Super Bowl moment
Howie Long is a Super Bowl champion in his own right. But when it comes to his favorite Super Bowl moment of all time, there's no question in his mind: it's all about when his son, Chris, won a title with the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons — a game Howie himself got to call.
