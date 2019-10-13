Panthers attempt NFL’s first ‘fair catch kick’ since 2013 — Dean Blandino explains
The Carolina Panthers broke out an obscure rule on Sunday in London against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, executing the NFL's first "fair catch kick" since 2013. Former head of officiating Dean Blandino explains the rule and what happened for Carolina.
