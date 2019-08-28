Jason McIntyre gives you 10 preseason football bets to win $10,000 | 10 FOR 10
Video Details
- Brazil Serie A
- Detroit Lions
- Eredivisie
- Fortaleza EC CE
- Fortuna Sittard
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Jason McIntyre
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Huskies
-
FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre picks 10 bets to win $10,000 ahead of the college and pro football season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618