Kyle Rudolph explains his children’s hospital charity, ‘The End Zone,’ and how it helps families ‘escape’ in the hospital
Video Details
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph unveiled 'The End Zone,' a therapeutic space for children and teens and their families at the University of Minnesota's Masonic Children's Hospital, in 2017. He opens up about the charity, how it came to be, and what it's like to work with the children.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618