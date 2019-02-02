Kyle Rudolph explains his children’s hospital charity, ‘The End Zone,’ and how it helps families ‘escape’ in the hospital

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph unveiled 'The End Zone,' a therapeutic space for children and teens and their families at the University of Minnesota's Masonic Children's Hospital, in 2017. He opens up about the charity, how it came to be, and what it's like to work with the children.

