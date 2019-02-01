Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will honor an Army sergeant by giving him tickets to the Super Bowl
Video Details
The Panthers star talks to FOX Sports about the Super Bowl, including an explanation for why he hopes both teams lose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618