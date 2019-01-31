Chiefs TE Travis Kelce chats with Michael Vick about AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes
Video Details
Michael Vick talks with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce , covering topics including the AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes and getting ready for the 2019 season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618