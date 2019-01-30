Baker Mayfield implores all NFL fans to call Saquon Barkley by the name ‘Quads’
Video Details
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield talks Super Bowl, rivalries, and whether he thinks Tom Brady is the greatest of all time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618