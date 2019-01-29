Bill Belichick: Kirby Smart’s Georgia program is ‘excellent’ at developing NFL players
Video Details
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sang the praises of the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618