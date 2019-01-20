No Call! Watch the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman get away with early contact in crucial NFC Championship game moment
Video Details
Nickell Robey-Coleman and the Rams dodge a bullet when the refs declined to call pass interference on Robey-Coleman for an early hit on Tommylee Lewis.
