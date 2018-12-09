Dak Prescott talks about the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry and Dallas’ acquisition of Amari Cooper
Video Details
- Amari Cooper
- Charissa Thompson
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Dak Prescott sits down and talks year three, Eagles rivalry, and Amari Cooper with Charissa Thompson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618