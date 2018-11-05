Michael Thomas pulls a cell phone out from under the goal post after 72-yard touchdown catch
Michael Thomas channels his inner Joe Horn by pulling a cellphone out from under the goalpost after hauling in a 72-yard touchdown catch.
