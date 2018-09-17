The NFL is setting a precedent with the Clay Matthews penalty | LAST CALL WITH MIKE AND DEAN
Video Details
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino discuss the controversial penalty on Clay Matthews for roughing the passer and other landing on the quarterback plays that took place in Week 2.
