Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea where it will be passed throughout the country by thousands of torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korean figure skating prospect You Young will kick off the 2,018-kilometer (1,253-mile) trip from Incheon on Wednesday.

Pyeongchang’s organizers have designated 7,500 torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame, which arrived at the Incheon International Airport after a handover ceremony in Athens on Tuesday. Retired Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna, who is one of the country’s most popular sports personalities, joined South Korean Prime Minster Lee Nak-yon in igniting the flame to a ceremonial cauldron at the airport to mark the start of the Olympic torch relay.

The Olympic flame last touched the country 30 years ago when the 1988 Summer Olympics were held in the capital Seoul.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – The union for NFL players has turned to a federal appeals court in its quest to let Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott play Sunday at home against Kansas City as he fights his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Union lawyers say Elliott’s suspension should be delayed until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considers the issue. League lawyers had no immediate comment.

The NFL Players Association first asked U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla to suspend her Monday ruling reinstating the suspension during an appeal. But she refused Tuesday, so the file was moved to the appeals court.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league investigated several alleged physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend.

The union told Failla that she erred by ruling that the NFL’s claims were supported by federal labor law because the league followed the collective bargaining agreement in suspending Elliott.

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL trade deadline finally featured some big-name buzz.

The winless San Francisco 49ers acquired New England backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo , and the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their running attack Tuesday by adding Jay Ajayi from Miami.

The Buffalo Bills, who at 5-2 are off to their best start since 1993, upgraded their receiving group by acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers for their third- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft.

The trades came a day after the Seattle Seahawks agreed to send cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks to Houston for left tackle Duane Brown .

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yu Darvish didn’t think it was necessary to meet with Yuli Gurriel after the Houston first baseman’s racist gesture toward the Dodgers pitcher.

Gurriel contacted the Dodgers and told them he wanted to meet with the pitcher in person and apologize.

Major League Baseball suspended Gurriel for the first five games next season for pulling on the corners of his eyes after homering off Darvish during Houston’s 5-3 win Friday. The Cuba-born player also used a derogatory Spanish term in reference to Darvish, who was born in Japan.

”I told him, `Hey, you don’t have to do that, because you made a comment, and like I’m not that mad,”’ Darvish said Tuesday through a translator. ”So I really didn’t care much about that.”

Darvish said a Dodgers employee informed him about Gurriel’s gesture, which was caught on television, after the Astros’ 5-3 win in Game 3 in Houston.

Fans booed Gurriel heavily during pregame introductions, and got louder during his first at-bat in the second inning. Dodgers starter Rich Hill even stepped off the rubber before his first pitch to Gurriel, prolonging the booing.

”That was my silent gesture” to condemn Gurriel’s insult, Hill said.

SOCCER

BERLIN (AP) – Anti-Semitic stickers of Holocaust victim Anne Frank have surfaced at some soccer events in Germany after they first triggered a scandal in Italy.

The German news agency dpa reported that stickers with the image of the Jewish girl wearing a jersey of a Leipzig team were found in the eastern German city and others were found in the western city of Duesseldorf.

The sticker of the girl wearing the Leipzig BSG Chemie team shirt also had the abbreviation JDN CHM on it, short for ”Jews Chemicals.”

Anne Frank became a tragic symbol for all Holocaust victims because of the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam with her family from 1942-1944. They were betrayed, caught and deported, and Anne died in a concentration camp at 15.