Bill Belichick By The Numbers: Beyond The Super Bowl Titles And Career Wins
Six Super Bowl rings as a head coach. Two more rings as an assistant. More than 300 wins. A career coaching some of the NFL's biggest stars, from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.
Bill Belichick has won just about every accolade you can. But he won't have that plaque in Canton just yet.
The sports world was understandably shocked by Belichick's snub as a first-year Hall of Fame selection, especially when you look at Belichick's résumé. Let's look at the numbers, starting with his Super Bowl performances:
- 6 Super Bowl wins as head coach, the most of any coach all-time.
- 8 Super Bowl wins total, an NFL record – (includes two as defensive coordinator of the Giants).
- 9 Super Bowl appearances as a head coach, the most of any coach all-time.
- 12 Super Bowl total appearances (including his time as an assistant).
[READ MORE: What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?]
His coaching career puts him in elite company with some of the NFL's most legendary names:
- 302 regular season wins as head coach, third-most in NFL history behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318)
- 31 playoff wins as head coach, the most in NFL history.
- 44 games coached in the playoffs, the second-most of any coach in NFL history behind Andy Reid (45).
[BIG PICTURE: Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub Result of Flawed Process]
The sheer number of games he coached further puts things in perspective:
- 296 wins with the Patriots (regular season + postseason), the second most by a coach with a single team in NFL history (George Halas).
- 333 wins as a head coach (regular season + postseason), the second-most behind Don Shula (347).
- 511 games as a head coach (regular season + postseason), the second-most by any coach behind Don Shula (526).
But the accolades don't stop there. Here are other notable figures from Belichick's coaching career:
- Belichick and Paul Brown (7) are the only NFL coaches with six championships since the league began postseason play in 1933.
- Coached one of five undefeated and untied regular seasons in NFL history (2007); it was the only one under the 16-game schedule played from 1978 to 2020.
- 17 division titles, the most by a head coach in NFL history.
- 9 conference championships, the most by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.
- 13 appearances in the conference championship, the most by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.
- 21 winning seasons as a head coach, which is tied with Andy Reid for the fourth-most all-time behind Halas (34), Curly Lambeau (37), Shula (27).
- 19 postseason berths as a head coach, tied with Don Shula for the second-most of any coach all-time, behind Andy Reid (20)
- 13 seasons with 12 regular season wins, an NFL record; also owns the NFL record for 11-win seasons with 17.
- 49 consecutive years as a coach in some capacity, an NFL record.
-
-
