After being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was welcomed into the Madden 21 ’99 Club’ on Thursday.

One of the best corners in the game right now! @BumpNrunGilm0re is officially in the @EAMaddenNFL 99 Club 😎#Madden21 pic.twitter.com/AIDldCrYpQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 16, 2020

He is the fourth and final player to join the prestigious group.

Gilmore joins Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the select players to receive the highest overall rating in this year’s edition of the legendary video game.

Tough decision when throwing at Stephon Gilmore. Easy choice putting him in the 99 Club #Madden21 @eamaddennfl pic.twitter.com/CYY71LhOEY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 16, 2020

His wife, Gabrielle, and his two children, Gisele and Sebastian, surprised Gilmore with the news on Thursday.

Said Gilmore:

“Oh wow. Who would have known – a little kid from Rock Hill. Wow, it looks good on me. Thank you, Madden!”

The 26-year old Gilmore was a first round pick in 2012 and played the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, earning one Pro Bowl berth in 2016, before landing in New England in 2017.

Gilmore’s impact was felt immediately New England. He was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection in 2018, helping the Patriots secure their 6th Super Bowl title in franchise history.

These angles of Stephon Gilmore's punch out in Super Bowl LIII are crazy 😳 @BumpNrunGilm0re @Patriots (h/t @CoachDanCasey) pic.twitter.com/lkZE8lolan — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 12, 2020

However, 2019 was his breakout year.

Gilmore was once again named to the Pro Bowl and was a First Team All-Pro selection, and at season’s end, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, finishing as the league’s co-leader in interceptions (6). He also led the league with 20 pass breakups and he returned 2 of his 6 interceptions for touchdowns.

He became the first secondary player to win Defensive Player of the Year since Troy Polamalu in 2010.

Stephon Gilmore last season: • 20 passes defended (most in NFL)

• Six interceptions (tied for most in NFL) Now he's in the 99 Club. #Madden21 @eamaddennfl pic.twitter.com/aKKIwsUjuc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 16, 2020

In addition to being inducted into the Madden 21 ’99 Club’ on Thursday, Gilmore was tabbed as the top cornerback in the NFL according to an ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players.

He earned a rave review from an anonymous coach:

“What’s amazing is he was still sort of raw out of college and switched to defensive back late in his football development, but he’s got such a good blend of instincts, size and toughness,” a defensive coach told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’ll have a window of a few more years where he’ll be premier.”

Top 10 Corners: Ramsey, White coming in '20, Ravens have most-feared tandem, Jaire Alexander and Denzel Ward make serious push. https://t.co/jTBIVhOgKn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 16, 2020

Madden will continue to release the rest of its ratings throughout the week.