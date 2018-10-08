NFL Today, Week 5

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. Saints QB Drew Brees has 71,740 yards passing, and needs 201 yards to move ahead of Peyton Manning for the most all-time. Brees has completed 75.8 percent of his passes for 323.8 yards per game this season. He’s passed for eight TDs, no INTs and also has rushed for two TDs. Running back Mark Ingram is set to return from a four-game suspension. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson began 2017 with the Saints, and was traded to Arizona four weeks into the regular season. Running back Chris Thompson had a touchdown receiving in the previous meeting before breaking his right leg in the same game.