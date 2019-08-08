Colts lineman Silberman hospitalized for abdominal issue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts backup offensive lineman Ian Silberman has been transported to a Buffalo-area hospital for precautionary reasons because of what the team is calling an abdominal medical issue.

The Colts said Silberman was taken to the hospital before their preseason opener against the Bills on Thursday night. The team had no other details on the player’s status.

Silberman has bounced around the NFL since being drafted by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

He returned to the Colts for a second stint after signing with the team last week.